Castleford Tigers swoop for Warrington Wolves man on loan

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have swooped for Warrington Wolves winger Jake Thewlis on a month-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old goes straight into contention to make his Castleford debut against rivals Wakefield Trinity this Sunday.

Thewlis made his Super League debut against Wigan Warriors in June 2024, before continuing his development out on loan with North Wales Crusaders, London Broncos and Salford Red Devils.

He has made 20 Warrington appearances to date, scoring 16 tries, but has played just once so far this year.

Upon joining the Tigers, Thewlis said: “I’m really grateful to the club for bringing me in and giving me the opportunity to come, develop and get some game time.

“I’m excited to get out there with the team and show what I can contribute to group, whilst having the opportunity to develop my game with Super League game time.”

It’s a welcome addition for Castleford’s director of rugby Chris Chester, with winger Louis Senior currently sidelined long-term by injury alongside fullbacks Blake Taaffe and Fletcher Rooney.

Chester said: “We are down on troops in the outside backs and being able to bring someone in of the quality of Jake is huge for us.”