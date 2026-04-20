Fresh Will Dagger setback for York Knights

WILL DAGGER will be sidelined for longer due to a calf strain, York Knights coach Mark Applegarth has revealed.

The fullback has endured a torrid time at York since joining for the 2024 season, making just 22 appearances to date.

After missing much of last year with a quad injury, Dagger only made his first Knights appearance of the season late last month, off the bench against Wakefield Trinity, due to a knee problem.

In his first Super League start for the club, the following week at Huddersfield Giants, he failed a head-injury assessment – and the 27-year-old won’t be back just yet.

Applegarth explained: “He’s looking at a few weeks out. He can’t catch a break.

“As he was doing his return-to-play (protocols) after concussion he picked up a bit of a calf strain. He could be anywhere from a couple of weeks (out) to five weeks.”

York aren’t expecting any fresh returnees to their squad for Thursday’s visit of fellow promoted side Toulouse Olympique, although winger Jon Bennison could finally make his club debut following hip surgery.

“He trained really well today (Monday) – all the shackles are off him, he’s in full training and chomping at the bit for an opportunity,” said Applegarth.

“I’m really glad to have him back and he’ll be in contention for Thursday night.”

Ben Littlewood will remain with York for another week on loan from Leeds Rhinos, while Toa Mata’afa, Jordan Thompson and Mitch Clark are back in light training with a view to returning in the coming weeks.

The Knights remain frustrated on halfback Danny Richardson’s quad injury, however.

“We’re just waiting to see how it settles down,” said Applegarth.

“We sent him for scans but still not got to the bottom of it. We’ll just have to see how Danny responds to the treatment he’s getting.”