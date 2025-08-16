Toulouse Olympique re-sign vice-captain and Aussie forward

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE have secured new two-year contracts with outside back Paul Marcon and forward James Roumanos.

Vice-captain Marcon is already in his tenth season with the club, with the French international having scored 69 tries in 161 appearances.

Roumanos, who was born in Australia but has represented Lebanon, signed from Wests Togers ahead of the 2024 season and has played 41 times for Toulouse to date.

Head coach Sylvain Houles said: “The story continues with Paul and we are delighted.

“An essential character in our locker room because of his kindness to our group and because of the exemplarity he conveys within the group, it was important to keep Paul.

“We are delighted to continue the adventure with James. He is a big worker on and off the field, he makes all the little gestures that are asked of him and he is someone who has integrated and adapted very well to Toulouse life.”

The pair follow Joe Cator in signing until 2027, with Toulouse determined to be a Super League club next season.