‘Grossly inaccurate’: Paul Rowley hits back at Hunslet’s criticism of Salford Red Devils

SALFORD RED DEVILS coach Paul Rowley has responded to the scathing criticism of his club made by Hunslet over the transfer of Kobe Rugless, branding their comments “really disappointing” and “grossly inaccurate”.

Hunslet attacked Salford and the RFL on Friday in a public statement, claiming Rugless had been put under “clear emotional pressure” to join the Super League side.

Rowley denied the version put forward by the League One club and said: “Whoever wrote that statement was completely anonymous.

“The conversation I had with Hunslet’s coach (Dean Muir) is completely different to that statement.

“They probably realise now it’s grossly inaccurate, but it would be embarrassing to backtrack. We were approached about Rugless, twice, and actually our first port of call was to ring the Hunslet coach.

“We had a great, respectful chat. I didn’t know the player to be honest and it’s come from his agent (Chris Orr) to us, and that’s the way. It was really disappointing those comments.

“The more disappointing bit is when I’ve presented them with the actual events that they’ve not felt the need, or maybe they’re too embarrassed, to fix that up. But I’m really comfortable.”

Rowley insisted the Red Devils were not in the wrong.

“We couldn’t have done anymore or been anymore accommodating – fair and honest and upfront,” he said.

“We went above and beyond. It’s certainly not us. Who they want to be angry at is not my concern. They’re a fantastic club Hunslet, and great people, and we were very careful to treat them with due respect as we would want to be treated as well.

“I just hope our relationship continues in the way it’s always been and it should be amongst all our clubs. I respect them.”