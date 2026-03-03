Halifax Panthers back in Championship as new club gets RFL approval

HALIFAX PANTHERS will continue in the Championship after the Rugby Football League approved a new entity to take on its membership.

Local businessman Martyn Buchan has led efforts to bring them back little over three weeks after the old company was placed into liquidation.

Halifax will return to action this Sunday against London Broncos at The Shay.

But they will go into it bottom of the table on minus-ten points, having been docked twelve points as part of the decision to reinstate them into the league.

The RFL say they will work to ensure that the fixtures Halifax have missed – at home to Sheffield Eagles, and away at Barrow Raiders – are fulfilled later this year.

Buchan said: “It’s a great relief that Halifax Panthers will participate in 2026 to continue their 153-year membership of the Rugby Football League.

“Thanks to all the invested staff, sponsors, the governing body and Calderdale Council who have helped make it possible for this to happen.

“The RFL has been really supportive in getting us to this stage and now, over this next period of time, we’ll be focusing on simplifying our model and doing more in the community for the good of rugby league in Halifax.”

Love Rugby League have reported that Kyle Eastmond has committed to returning as head coach.

And the prospective ownership are confident of putting together a squad to fulfil the London fixture.

There are 14 members of their squad remaining, although new contracts will need to be signed. Eight have departed since Halifax’s liquidation made them all free agents.

They plan to bring in several loan players to complete a team to face the top-of-the-table Broncos.

The club will operate under a new company registered to Companies House as Halifax Panthers Limited and incorporated last Saturday.

It has five directors – Adam Butterfield, Jason Clough, Christopher Brooke, Benjamin Walker and John Coulter.

RFL interim chief executive Abi Ekoku has said the governing body will continue to support Halifax as the new club gets up and running.

“The Rugby Football League is delighted to welcome Halifax back into the 2026 Championship,” said Ekoku.

“We understand the trauma to players, staff and fans in recent weeks, but remained hopeful that the club would have a chance of survival.

“That has proved to be the case, primarily down to an exceptional community, corporate and political effort.

“We wish them well for the rest of the competition and will continue to support them in that endeavour.”

The old company, Halifax Rugby League Football Club Limited, was wound up by the High Court after a petition brought by HMRC over unpaid tax.

Halifax’s revival follows the formation of a new Salford club in January after the previous one was liquidated the previous month.

The sport lost Featherstone Rovers on the eve of the new season when the club entered administration in December and the sole group to express an interest in setting up a new operation were rejected by the RFL.