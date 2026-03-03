Good news for Bailey Hodgson but Umyla Hanley out longer as Leigh Leopards without ten

LEIGH LEOPARDS will be without ten first-teamers for their clash against Catalans Dragons on Friday night.

However the knee injury suffered by fullback Bailey Hodgson late on in the 54-0 thrashing by Wigan Warriors is not as serious as first feared.

“There is positive news on that which we are very grateful for,” said head coach Adrian Lam.

“Whilst it’s still long-term, it’s not as bad as first thought. He has got a grade two strain on his MCL and a grade two tear on his PCL.

“We are looking at two months on that but he is in good spirits and in a good place.”

Leigh have been doing it tough with injuries during the campaign so far, and Lam has given an otherwise damning update.

“There are ten out this week but it is what it is and we have to get on with it,” he said.

“Joe Ofahengaue has a grade two calf tear so that will be five weeks with that one.

“Matt Davis got hit in the head and misses this week. We have to keep an eye on him.

“Davey Armstrong is four weeks away and Umyla Hanley is still four weeks away. We have had extra scans on him earlier this week and there is fracture in his scapula.

“It’s a lot longer than we anticipated which isn’t good but Keanan Brand has been doing a good job whilst he has been out.

“Originally we thought it was his AC joint and bruising around that. It wasn’t improving and he has further scans and it’s only a small fracture. It was hard to see with the other issues there previously that covered it up.

“It givers us some clarity with what is exactly wrong with him. He can’t lift anything with that shoulder at the moment.”

Lam continued on the injuries: “Aaron Pene has a grade two calf tear, he has another four weeks out.

“Edwin Ipape has had a clean out of his knee as there were loose fragments in there that’s been giving him pain. That is four weeks too.

“AJ Towse has a calf issue and Nathan Wilde has a groin strain. Both will be out for a while.

“The squad will still be strong, we are coming back home and one or two might make their debuts this week.”