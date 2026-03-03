Halifax poised to receive RFL licence and return to Championship

THE group bidding to revive Halifax expect to gain RFL approval today (Tuesday) as preparations step up for a return to action at The Shay against London Broncos on Sunday.

Halifax lost membership of the governing body when they were put into liquidation last month.

But local businessman Martyn Buchan is leading efforts to bring the club back and allow them to continue the Championship season.

Another potential director, Steve Lambert, posted on social media on Monday: “We are hoping our re-entry into the Rugby Football League will be ratified in the next 24 hours.”

Love Rugby League have reported that Kyle Eastmond has committed to returning as head coach.

And the prospective ownership are confident of putting together a squad to fulfil the London fixture.

The club currently have 14 players on their books, with eight having departed since Halifax’s liquidation made them all free agents, and they plan to bring in several loan players to complete a team.

The new company has been registered to Companies House using the name ‘Fax Forge’, with eight individuals including Buchan holding equal shares.