Wigan Warriors star Jai Field hospitalised with appendicitis

WIGAN WARRIORS fullback Jai Field will be sidelined for at least the next month after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

Field, who has scored seven tries in four matches across all competitions to start the season, was admitted to hospital on Monday and underwent surgery that afternoon.

Appendicitis is an infection in the appendix which causes abdominal pain.

Wigan said: “We are confident that Jai will make a full and speedy recovery and our thoughts and best wishes are with him at this time.”

The club expect Field to be unavailable for between four and six weeks, meaning he could miss the Good Friday derby at St Helens on Friday, April 3.

Before then, Wigan travel to Toulouse Olympique this Saturday, host Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup fourth round (Friday, March 13), then have home Super League ties with York Knights and Huddersfield Giants.

The Warriors don’t have another senior fullback on their books to replace the Australian, with 20-year-old Noah Hodkinson next in line but yet to make his senior debut.

Head coach Matt Peet, who has overseen three wins from three to start the league season, could also move Bevan French to the back from stand-off.