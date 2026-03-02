Harry Smith explains Wigan Warriors’ fast start to season

TALISMAN Harry Smith believes Wigan Warriors have answered coach Matt Peet’s call to hit the ground running this season – but he knows it will be forgotten if standards aren’t maintained.

The 26-year-old England halfback poached the first try double of his career on his 164th appearance for the club as neighbours Leigh were ruthlessly despatched at The Brick Community Stadium.

A 54-0 victory was the Warriors’ third in three Super League games so far this season, with reclaiming the title from Hull KR the ultimate objective.

The 24-6 Grand Final defeat by Rovers at Old Trafford in October remains Wigan’s last defeat, with Saturday’s clash with Toulouse in France next on the calendar and four in four (five in five if the Challenge Cup win at Rochdale is included) the target.

“Beginning well was a big focus for us in the off-season. Matty wanted us to start fast,” said Smith, who has returned from winter wrist surgery in fine fettle.

“Last year was disappointing, because we didn’t really play to our standard, and we were inconsistent.

“We wanted to set a foundation and build from there, and I think we’ve delivered – so far. Now we have to keep going.”

Smith believes both he and Peet’s side are benefitting from the RFL’s attempts to speed up the ruck.

Talking to Sky Sports, he added: “It suits me, it suits us, and I think it suits the game, because it makes it more entertaining.

“A quicker ruck means there is less line speed from the opposition, so as a halfback, you get that bit more time on the ball and to make decisions.

“When I have players like Bev (French) and Jai (Field) outside me with the pace that they have, it shows in the points we post.”

Smith added: “We also put a big focus on end-of-sets. Matty spoke about how last plays could perhaps decide the match, and we worked hard on those.

“And we knew Leigh have a good kicking game with players like Adam Cook, so we put an emphasis on countering that.”