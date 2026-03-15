‘Heartbreaking’ times for Huddersfield Giants while Hull KR ‘nowhere near peak’

LUKE ROBINSON has admitted that Huddersfield Giants find themselves in a “heartbreaking” position after his injury-plagued side succumbed to a 52-12 Challenge Cup exit to Hull KR.

Huddersfield found themselves without 16 players amid a remarkable injury crisis, forcing Robinson into handing debuts to three Reserves players – Alex Chippendale, Roman Sharma and Monty Lumb – and only a second first-team appearance for Jacob Algar.

KR took full advantage by running in nine tries to continue their bid at retaining the Challenge Cup.

Addressing the club’s long casualty list, head coach Robinson said: “It’s heartbreaking for me, for the fans, for Ken (Davy, owner), for the club. But you’ve just got to ride out those tough times.

“You’ve just got to take the positives, which are that we had three young lads who made their debut and the club will be better for it in the long run.

“It’s just part and parcel of the game sometimes. The head knocks and twisted ankles and busted knees and broken thumbs. That’s the sport sometimes.

“I don’t think you could fault our effort today, especially from the young lads, and hopefully there’s light at the end of the tunnel, with players coming back.”

For Hull KR, following the highs of World Club Challenge glory and the lows of the Las Vegas thrashing by Leeds Rhinos, back-to-back wins over the Giants has given them a sense of normal service resuming.

“I always say that after ten rounds, you know where you’re at, so I’m not reading too much into things at the moment”, said head coach Willie Peters.

“We’re certainly nowhere near our peak and nowhere near the top of our game, which is a good sign. We know that we need to keep improving.

“We’ve got another flight next week to Catalans but after that, there’s a bit more normality. It’s nice to be able to get a bit of flow again to our season.”