York Knights sweat over injuries to key duo after Challenge Cup win

YORK KNIGHTS face a nervous wait over the fitness of halfback Liam Harris and centre Sam Wood after the pair picked up injuries in the 56-10 Challenge Cup demolition of Keighley Cougars.

Harris tweaked his hamstring and Wood received an accidental poke in the eye, and was sent to hospital, in the eleven-try victory.

“We’re not sure what grade hamstring strain it is yet, Liam will probably have a scan on it early next week,” York coach Mark Applegarth said.

“I’ve just seen him coming off limping and he said he felt something. Even before he caught the ball he felt it pull, so that’s never a good sign.

“I’d probably say it will be a grade two. It will be a real blow, but it’s a good opportunity for Danny Richardson to step up and show what he’s about too.

“I’m gutted for Liam in that sense because I know how much he’s been working to perform at this level. But it’s unfortunately a cruel sport and life moves on pretty quick, so we’ll reassess.”

Wood bagged a try in the first half but went to the hospital as a precaution.

“We sent him to make sure there was no damage to the eyeball,” Applegarth said.

“It had settled down after half-time but with Thursday in mind, without sounding disrespectful to Keighley, we thought we were in a strong enough spot to not risk him.”

Applegarth was pleased that his side has gone into the quarter-finals of the Cup but believed York left points out on the field against Keighley.

“It was a weird one,” he said. “I’m glad we’re in the next round obviously, that was the main objective, but there’s a few errors we still need to fix up.

“I’ll have a look at those two tries we conceded. That’s what I’m focusing on now because I would have liked to have kept it to zero.

“It’s probably down to concentration, and just staying in the moment. They’re the sort of things I’m on about when it’s a little bit indifferent.

“We know there’s more to us, but we can’t keep on saying there’s more to us. We’re going to have to make sure we work hard on the training field to make sure we get after it.”