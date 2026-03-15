Adrian Lam suffers two more ‘long-term’ Leigh Leopards injuries

ADRIAN LAM hailed a gutsy Leigh Leopards victory after two more players were added to their extensive injury list.

Keanan Brand and Andy Badrock were forced off by leg and shoulder issues respectively during Leigh’s 16-6 Challenge Cup win over Hull FC.

“It was not the prettiest game or open or exciting,” reflected Lam.

”It was just the way that we are, the courage I think we showed, especially with a few injuries in the game. I thought we were just really tough and physical through the whole match, so there were some good signs moving forward.”

On the injuries, Lam said: “We picked up another two today, which are long-term, so it’s not ideal.

“I only had 19 players to pick from this week as well, so it’s going to be a pretty tough week next week for us because there’s no one coming back except Matt Davis, I think.

“Louis Brogan was engaged as 18th man and he hasn’t played for ten months, but he did a good job when he came on.

“The courage that they showed and the resilience was remarkable. I’m grateful that we’ve been able to do that.

“Isaac Liu played 76 minutes. Robbie Mulhern played 70 minutes. Jack Hughes played 60 minutes and Jack played front row, second row and centre because of the injuries that we had.

“So it was one of those days where it was just ‘wherever you get put, do your job and let’s get through the game’.”