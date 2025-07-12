Huddersfield Giants count significant injury cost of defeat

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson felt Harry Smith was the difference as he saw his side throw away a ten-point lead before going down 30-10.

​The Giants led 10-0 at the break thanks to tries from Tui Lolohea and Jacob Gagai, but they could not contain the champions in the second half and conceded five second-half tries.

“I don’t think the scoreline reflects the game,” said Robinson.

“I thought we were really good for 40 minutes. That second half really got away from us. They got a roll on. I think we were completing at 50 percent.

“It doesn’t matter if you are playing an amateur team or an understrength Wigan team, when you only compete at 50 percent, you do not give yourself a chance.

​“We were dropping it on the first tackle and then Harry Smith once again crucified us. Smith strangled us with his kicking. We dropped one with George (Flanagan) and Bibbs (Jake Bibby).

​“We still should have solved it.”

The Giants were dealt injury blows before and during the game with Jake Bibby called up very late after Adam Swift pulled up in the warm-up with an abductor problem, and Tom Burgess was missing through illness.

They also lost Sam Hewitt and Joe Greenwood to head knocks, with the former on his way to hospital with a suspected broken jaw.