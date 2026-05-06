Huddersfield Giants land Oldham hooker on loan

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have signed hooker Cole Geyer on a season-long loan from Championship outfit Oldham.

The Australian has made 13 appearances and scored five tries for Oldham during the 2026 campaign so far, and will now compete with Zac Woolford and Kieran Rush for the number nine position at Huddersfield.

Geyer, who previously played for the Burleigh Bears in the Queensland Cup competition, is close friends with the Giants’ prop Tristan Powell.

The 24-year-old said: “I’m delighted to be at this club, I know most of the lads really well through Tristan (Powell) who i’ve played with a lot and live over here with, can’t wait to get going and give Super League a crack.

“I’m a running nine and I like to speed the game up and be on the back of quick rucks, everyone here has made me feel welcome at this club, hopefully there are good times ahead for the group and myself.

Huddersfield’s interim head coach Liam Finn said: “We’re really pleased to have Cole a part of this group, he’s ready for the step up to Super League and will add some quality to our squad, which hasn’t been the biggest so it’s a welcome addition.

“It’s an opportunity for us to look at Cole and for himself to see what Super League is like, we know he wil put his best foot forward and prove he belongs in Super League, we’re happy to have him as a part of this group and he will come straight into contention for our next game.”