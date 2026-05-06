Oldham secure return to Boundary Park

OLDHAM will be back at Boundary Park on Friday after securing a return to the town.

The Roughyeds are yet to play at the venue, which is owned by Oldham Athletic Football Club chairman Frank Rothwell, this season due to a contractual dispute.

They have played their first six home matches of the year at Bower Fold in Stalybridge, and were due to play their Championship fixture with Doncaster at Sedgley Park in Whitefield this Sunday.

But it has been moved forward two days and relocated to Boundary Park, where Oldham signed a ten-year deal in 2024 to play for a third spell.

Oldham said in January that the football club had made their 13,186-capacity stadium unavailable until their dispute has been resolved, with both clubs claiming to be owed money from the other.

In addition, Roughyeds owner and chairman Bill Quinn said he had been banned from Boundary Park for twelve months over unspecified allegations by Athletic which Quinn denied.

Quinn stepped down as chairman last week, citing ill health, and the club are currently looking for fresh investment.

Despite a season of upheaval which has also seen director of rugby Mike Ford resign and Alan Kilshaw become head coach, Oldham go into the Dons clash, which will kick-off at 7.45pm, on a seven-match winning run and sitting second in the table.

A statement said: “The club apologises for the very short notice of this fixture change and wishes to assure supporters that this update has been communicated at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Since the previous version of the club sold their old Watersheddings ground for housing to pay off debts in early 1997, they have had stints at Boundary Park from that year to 2001 and from 2003 to 2009.

As well as twice calling Bower Fold home, they have spent time at non-league football club Ashton United’s Hurst Cross and the multi-use Vestacare (Whitebank) Stadium in Oldham.