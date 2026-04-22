Huddersfield Giants rocked by serious injury blow

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have been rocked by a serious injury blow to Sam Halsall.
Halsall left the field early during Huddersfield’s 56-22 loss to Leeds Rhinos last weekend with no player near him.
And now the Giants have confirmed that he has suffered a partial tear of his Achilles tendon and will now miss 12-16 weeks,
For interim head coach Liam Finn, it’s a major blow for the winger.
“It’s massive for us as a team and a club but I’m obviously really disappointed for Sam Halsall,” Finn said.
“He is devastated, he came back from injury and was playing really well.”