Warrington Wolves without George Williams ‘indefinitely’ due to neck issue

WARRINGTON WOLVES will be without their captain George Williams for the “indefinite future” due to a neck injury.

The England skipper suffered an issue in Warrington’s 38-22 defeat at Catalans Dragons last Saturday.

While the Wolves are waiting to learn more about the nature and extent of Williams’ problem, he certainly won’t be featuring in Friday’s blockbuster home clash with his former club Wigan Warriors.

Head coach Sam Burgess said: “He’ll be out for an extended period of time, which is unfortunate for George.

“I thought he’d probably been in his best form since he’s been at the club. It’s not great news for George, but we’ll manage it.

“It’s something we’re going to have to take care of. Over the next couple of weeks we’ll know a bit more.”

Williams is in his fifth and final full season at Warrington before returning to the NRL to join the Dolphins next year.

Forwards James Harrison and Toafofoa Sipley also suffered injuries against Catalans.

While the latter may only miss one game with a leg problem, Harrison’s ankle injury will see him out for “eight-to-ten weeks”, Burgess has confirmed.

As well as trying to keep pace with the Super League leaders following just their second loss of the season in Perpignan, Warrington are also in the Challenge Cup hunt, with a semi-final against Hull KR in Doncaster on Sunday, May 10. The final is on Saturday, May 30.