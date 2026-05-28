Warrington Wolves’ Marc Sneyd linked with stunning Hull FC return

WARRINGTON WOLVES halfback Marc Sneyd is being linked with a stunning return to Hull FC, League Express can reveal.

Sneyd is out of contract at the end of the 2026 Super League season and with Warrington possessing Brodie Croft, Ewan Irwin and Leon Hayes in 2027, it appears as though the 35-year-old is on the periphery at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Sneyd, a three-time Lance Todd Trophy winner with more than 350 career appearances to his name, is no stranger to the Black and Whites having spent seven years at the MKM Stadium to become the club’s third highest-ever points scorer.

With Croft joining Warrington, Wolves head coach Sam Burgess told BBC Radio Manchester: “We’ve had a plan and a process in place for a long time, we’ve had possible targets, and Brodie’s always been in that.

“For now, on contract (next season) is Brodie, Leon and Ewan. I think between the three of those guys for now that are on contract, they’re more than capable of getting a job done.

“With Marc, it’s whether we decide we want the experience around as well. It’s not something that we’re making a decision on now, but as the year unfolds, it might be something we look to do.”