Toulouse Olympique re-sign Parramatta Eels hooker

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE have secured hooker Brendan Hands for next season after agreeing a deal with Parramatta Eels.

Hands joined the French outfit on a short-term deal from Parramatta in August and made eight appearances, including their Championship Grand Final victory over York Knights.

The 26-year-old was still contracted with Eels, where he previously played 40 NRL games, for 2026, but he has now been released from that deal to return to Toulouse as they prepare for Super League.

Head coach Sylvain Houles said: “I’m very happy that Brendan is extending with us.

“As soon as he arrived last August, he immediately showed us all his qualities in this position as a hooker.

“He brought us a certain stability, serenity in our game both in attack and defence.”

Hands said: “I am delighted to commit for one more year with Toulouse. I’m ready to give the best of myself in the Super League.”

His signing follows the retention of fellow hooker Calum Gahan for next season.

Toulouse have also added AJ Wallace to their squad permanently, following a season-long loan from Hull KR.