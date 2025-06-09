St Helens players ‘still legends’ in wake of bruising Wembley defeat

ST HELENS co-coaches Craig Richards and Dec Hardman have both insisted that Saturday’s defeat to Wigan at Wembley should not change how their players are viewed within the game.

Heading into the game, Saints were on the back of a four-year run of Challenge Cup victories.

“The girls came into the game as legends, and nothing has changed after today,” said Richards in the wake of the 42-6 defeat.

“Are they hurting? Yes. Do they need to dust themselves down? Yes. Will we get back on it? Of course we will. They are a really motivated group and they want to win everything, so for sure they will want to go on and win the Grand Final. That’s not going to be easy, but we want that challenge.”

Saints, in stark contrast to their previous Wembley appearances, were completely outplayed my Denis Betts’ Warriors side. And while some of Wigan’s younger stars will no doubt be the legends of the future, Saints more experienced players can still claim that accolade now.

“We have a lot of experienced players in our dressing room,” added Hardman.

“They are four-time Challenge Cup winners – that was going to come to an end at some point – unfortunately that was today. But if you think of the games they have played in their career and what they have brought to the game, they will go down as great players.

“We’re a team filled with trophies, winners’ medals and international, so let’s see what the rest of the year brings.

“They are not ready to stop and the motivation is there for them to drive on and turn this season into something positive – which is has been up to now.”

