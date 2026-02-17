Hunslet break the mould after announcing profit for 2025

IN a rugby league world where financial issues seem to be dominating the landscape, Hunslet are swimming against the tide after announcing an end-of-year profit of £62,000 for the 2025 financial year.

The Parksiders’ positive financial results stem from increased revenues, controlled expenditure and greater attendances following the club’s promotion to the Championship at the end of 2024.

And, in a further commitment to the club’s cause, the Hunslet Board has revealed that the full £62,000 has been reinvested into the playing squad for the 2026 Championship campaign.

Chief executive of the club, Neil Hampshire, said: “These results represent an important step forward for the club.

|Increased crowds show supporters continue to believe in what we’re building, and careful financial management has allowed us to finish the year in a strong position.

“We are grateful to our supporters for their patience in what was a difficult season and to all our sponsors, who continue to back us.

“Obviously, we all wanted more success on the field in 2025, but sustainable growth and the long-term viability of the club remains our absolute priority.”

Though Hampshire is keen to celebrate the good news, he knows that there needs to be continued backing.

Hampshire continued: “As good as these results are in the current climate, we are not getting carried away.

“We have a good platform but continue to manage a tightly controlled budget. I’d encourage supporters to back the club’s fundraising initiatives and would welcome contact from any potential sponsors who are interested in joining the Hunslet family.

“Together we can make this great club a highly competitive Championship outfit and build a lasting legacy for the future.”