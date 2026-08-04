Lewis Dodd welcomes tough Catalans Dragons tests

LEWIS DODD believes Catalans Dragons need tough tests to show just what they are capable of.

After Saturday’s 12-32 home defeat to Wakefield Trinity they sit in eighth place in Super League with 18 points from 21 games, eight points outside the top six and with no realistic chance of making the play-offs.

Nonetheless, their previous game saw them defeat their French rivals Toulouse Olympique 18-16 to retain bragging rights as the top French team in the competition.

“We definitely needed it,” Dodd admitted of the win over their French rivals.

“We’ve had moments in games where we’ve been the team that we want to be, and there’s been times when we’ve been pretty poor.

“Just to get over the line and get the two points against Toulouse, after what they did to us at Magic Weekend, was good for our mentality at the back end of the year.”

Wakefield – who won the reverse fixture 58-10 – are in second place, with their win over Catalans a seventh in a row.

And for halfback Dodd, such matches are exactly what Catalans need, despite their defeat, if they are to reach their potential.

“They’re probably the form team of the competition,” he explained.

“It was a tough challenge, but that’s what we need.

“You’ve seen against Leeds when they came, the scoreline didn’t look in our favour, but we matched them in certain areas.

“That’s what we’ve got to do in finals. We want to play in Grand Finals, Challenge Cup finals, play against the best sides. You’ve got to win.

“It’s a real test of where we’re at.

“If we play how we did against Toulouse with our intent and just playing for each other, I think that is the biggest thing.

“If we have that and we have the skill and execution on the end, I think we’ll be okay.”

Some reports have suggested that Dodd may return to St Helens next year, despite being contracted to stay with the Dragons, with Nick Cotric being linked to a return to the NRL.

“I read that stuff too so I talk to them and I just make sure they let me know if there’s anything that I need to know about,” said coach John Cartwright.

“I’ve spoken to both those boys and at this stage they’re here and will be here for next year.

“But as we all know in Rugby League, things can change really quickly.”