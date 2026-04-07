Catalans Dragons star Charlie Staines linked with move

CATALANS DRAGONS star Charlie Staines is being linked with the Perth Bears.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, who has claimed that Staines has a get-out clause to return to the NRL if an opportunity comes along.

Staines, who left the Wests Tigers at the end of the 2025 NRL campaign, has lit up the south of France with the Dragons, registering six tries in eight games.

The 26-year-old signed a three-year deal with Catalans, but the Bears are circling after already luring the likes of Leeds Rhinos trio Harry Newman, James McDonnell and Mikolaj Oledzki.