‘I’m a Super League player now’ declares Wigan Warriors’ Sam Eseh

SAM ESEH joined Wigan Warriors in 2024 from Wakefield Trinity, but he had to wait until last weekend to make his debut for the club in the Challenge Cup win against Rochdale Hornets.

Eseh spent last season away from The Brick Community Stadium on loan at Hull FC – his potential first opponents – where he made 17 appearances in all competitions and scored three tries.

He returned to Wigan at the end of the 2025 campaign and straight into pre-season, but an unfortunate incident saw him dislocate his ankle, from which he has made a remarkable recovery to find himself in the Warriors’ starting line-up.

“On the second day of pre-season I picked up an unfortunate injury,” said Eseh.

“I dislocated my ankle and did some damage in my ligaments. I did it wrestling, I just fell backwards awkwardly and did the damage in the ligaments. I was lucky to not to have any breaks in the ankle.”

Eseh now hopes that his experience of playing Super League last season at Hull will give him the confidence to take last year’s form into a new chapter with the Warriors.

“It was great there (at Hull FC),” added Eseh.

“It was the first time I was somewhere where there was an expectation of me. I really enjoyed it there.

“I feel like I am a Super League player now. I am ready to play consistently at this level.

“My first year at Wigan I managed to experience every single final with this team, it was good to see and great to experience. Right now, I always say I focus on what is closest.

“I will now look ahead to making my Super League debut, and then my aim is the next one and the next one and to keep playing for Wigan.”