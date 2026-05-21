Oliver Wilson driven in recovery mission with Wigan Warriors

OLIVER WILSON might have a watching brief when Wigan run out at Wembley for their Challenge Cup final clash with Hull KR on Saturday week.

But the sidelined star is confident there will be further big-stage opportunities over the course of his Warriors career.

Thrilled to have joined the Cherry and Whites from Huddersfield, the 26-year-old prop was left devastated when a ruptured Achilles tendon sustained during pre-season training led to him being ruled out for the whole of this campaign.

Now he aims to support his teammates as they try to bring trophies back to The Brick Community Stadium after winning all four they could have lifted in 2024 but missing out on all three available last year.

Bradford product Wilson is also working diligently on his recovery to ensure he is firing on all cylinders by the time the second of the four Wigan seasons he is contracted for comes around.

“I was in a boot for around six weeks, and you can’t do a lot, but since then, I’ve been stepping things up. Now I’m four months into my rehab, and I feel good,” he said.

“I’m trying to do the best I can to improve myself as a player off the pitch, so hopefully when I come back I’m better, stronger and fitter.”

Talking on a club podcast, Wilson added: “It’s been a terrible start, but I’ve still got three big seasons to come, which I’m excited about.

“I just want to get healthy and fully fit again, hit next pre-season with a bang and further down the line, I just want to win things, contribute to the team and help them out as much as I can by being a good teammate.”