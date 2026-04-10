Joel Tomkins ‘steps down’ as Catalans Dragons head coach

JOEL TOMKINS has reportedly stepped down from his role as head coach of Catalans Dragons for personal reasons.

The 39-year-old was in his first top coaching position but has missed Catalans’ previous three games.

He now plans to return permanently to the UK, according to Love Rugby League, leaving the Dragons to search for a new boss two months into the season.

Tomkins stepped up from assistant coach to take charge, initially on an interim basis, when long-serving Steve McNamara was let go last May.

After a challenging start for the rookie boss, losing eleven of 16 games last season, the Dragons underwent a squad rebuild and had made an encouraging start to 2026.

They won five of their first seven games in all competitions, with Tomkins’ last in full charge being a dramatic 26-20 home victory over reigning Super League champions Hull KR.

The former dual-code England star described that win as “one of the best games I’ve been involved in as a coach or a player”.

But it was assistant Ryan Sheridan in control for their subsequent loss to Hull FC, the Easter derby victory against Toulouse Olympique and then Friday’s 36-4 Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat at St Helens.

Also still on the coaching staff are former Catalans players Michael McIlorum and Mitchell Pearce, who were both recruited by Tomkins as assistants ahead of this season.

After the Saints game, ex-Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves assistant Sheridan said: “We’re thinking about Joel but we’re trying to move forward and manage it as best as we can.

”Subconsciously you’re dealing with that as players and a group but we’re trying to be professional and get our jobs done.

”I can’t announce anything. There’s been a bit in the press, but it’s a personal matter for Joel.”

Asked whether he knew if he’d be staying in charge for the rest of the season, Sheridan replied: “Nothing as of yet.

“As staff and players we’ve tried to support Joel as much as we can and then get on with our jobs. I’m not sure what’s happening behind the scenes.”