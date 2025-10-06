Georgia Wilson charts Wigan Warriors’ journey to Super League champions

GEORGIA WILSON hailed the support from Wigan Warriors which helped lift their women’s side to Women’s Super League glory.

Wigan completed a clean sweep of the season’s trophies, having already claimed the Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Nines, by beating St Helens 16-12 at The Brick Community Stadium.

Wilson, who was part of the Wigan squad that triumphed over Leeds Rhinos in the 2018 Grand Final, reflected on the club’s evolution – and the growth of the sport as a whole – since the Warriors’ first taste of success.

“Since 2018, we have had our ups and downs, but since Covid we started building up and looking at our youth,” she said.

“We have a pathway and an academy now and there were so many girls on that pitch which have come through our system.

“The work everybody has done behind the scenes to push women’s sport is pushing us to get to that next level.

“It sounded as loud as it was on Friday night (for the men’s team’s semi-final) – there was only 5,000 (5,018, a record for a WSL Grand Final) in the crowd but that was 4,000 more than in 2018 and it echoed around the whole stadium.”

Wilson said she never lost belief as the Warriors overturned an 8-4 half-time deficit to be crowned Super League champions.

The co-captain revealed that, following a half-time talk from coach Denis Betts, the Warriors returned to the style of play that had brought them success all season.

“I believed we could do it from the start,” she said. “Regardless of whether we were down at half-time, I knew the girls would do the job.

“Denis came in and gave us a stern talking to, and mentioned we had 40 minutes left of the Grand Final.

“All season we have been really good at shipping the ball… and in the first half we kind of went away from that.

“Saints were defending quite tight but there was space out wide and, after a few plays, we executed and got a try and that was what we went to.”