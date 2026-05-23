Jim Lenihan sends stark warning to Huddersfield Giants

NEW boss Jim Lenihan has told his Huddersfield Giants players that a “whole mentality and physicality shift” is required.

His first game in charge, a 52-0 thrashing at Leeds Rhinos, must be a “line in the sand”, said the Australian.

“It’s probably an accurate statement of where we’re at, at the moment,” Lenihan admitted.

“We only had the one training session and came to a very good side.

“We might get a few blokes back after the break – the hard work doesn’t stop, there’s no magic bullet.

“We need to stop being victims. This is a line in the sand, and we have to be better from here.

“We were okay in patches but disappointed ourselves and we need to focus more on performance rather than winning or losing – it needs to be a whole mentality and physicality shift.

“We need to get more resilience. We feel that we’re working hard but there are no shortcuts. It’s really simple, we’ve just got to work harder.

“I’ll be having a few sleepless nights but our short-term improvement comes in our ruck control and tackle.

“We are low on confidence but we need to stop feeling sorry for ourselves.”