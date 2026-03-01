Joel Tomkins accuses Catalans Dragons players of ‘giving up’ in loss to St Helens

CATALANS DRAGONS head coach Joel Tomkins was left searching for answers after his side collapsed to a 36-4 home defeat against St Helens.

The match was poised at 6-0 to Saints early in the second half, before Catalans conceded five tries in the final half hour.

“I thought the last 30 minutes were soft, with a couple of barge-over tries and our (poor) movement in defence,” said Tomkins.

“Ben Garcia does a lot for us in the middle and I was really disappointed with the reaction when he had to go off the field injured.

“I’m really annoyed really at the last 30 minutes there. I thought we played tough for 50 minutes and then soft for 30.

“We’ve got to turn up and play like we did in the first 40-50 minutes for 80 minutes. Given the quality we have in the squad, if we’re not on for 80 minutes then we’re not going to get results.

“It’s pretty important for us to fix that up and as a group of players and a group of staff, we’ll be working on that from Monday morning.

“We did some good things for the first 50 minutes. I thought we had a lot of things go against us in the first half but we hung in there and toughed it out and at half-time we were confident that we could come out and attack the game.

“If Doddy scores that try (Lewis Dodd lost the ball when going to score seven minutes into the second half), who knows what would have happened but that last 30 minutes isn’t acceptable.

“We conceded some really soft tries and I think once Ben Garcia left the field a couple of guys gave up out there.

“We’ve got to address that and be much better or it’s going to be a long few weeks.”