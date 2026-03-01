Furious Willie Peters apologises to Hull KR fans for Vegas horror show

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has said there were “no excuses” for his side’s shock 58-6 thrashing at the hands of Leeds Rhinos in Las Vegas.

A week on from winning the World Club Challenge, the Robins crashed to the worst defeat of Peters’ tenure.

“We were beaten in every area and, to be honest, the people I feel sorry for are the fans who paid hard-earned money to come to watch that,” said Peters.

“To spend or save money to come and watch their team play and we deliver a performance like that, it is nowhere near good enough.

“We need to all look at ourselves, myself at the top of that, to find out why we got that performance, but it certainly brought us back down to earth.”

He added: “There are no excuses for that. Not for what we just delivered.

“If we perform and we get beat, then maybe there are excuses for why we ran out of petrol or whatever, but for that performance there is no excuse.

“I’m not going to sit here and deliver excuses of last week and all that sort of stuff.

“We all need to look at ourselves. Every individual needs to look at themselves and (ask) why they delivered that performance and how they can improve.

“There were some individuals there who weren’t themselves, and we need to find out why.

“It wasn’t the occasion, because we’ve played in big games now and you’d like to think they don’t get overawed by any occasion.”