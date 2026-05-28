Whitehaven recognise past greats with latest heritage certificates

WHITEHAVEN recognised two father-and-son duos as well as a renowned West Cumbrian halfback in handing out their latest batch of heritage certificates.

While hooker Alan Banks played 119 times for the club between 1982-83 and 1987-88, he also picked up the paperwork for his dad Albert, who appeared once in 1951-52, which was Haven’s fourth season after their formation.

Bill McAlone, considered among the best uncapped props the game has produced, made 329 appearances in the 1950s and early 1960s.

Those included a celebrated 14-11 triumph over the touring Australians in October 1956, when 10,840 turned out and the Kangaroos fielded legendary South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Clive Churchill.

Injury was to keep him out of that season’s run to the Challenge Cup semi-finals, in which Leeds were 10-9 victors at Odsal, Bradford.

McAlone’s son Paul played 54 times in the Haven second row in the 1970s, with his son, also Paul, receiving the certificates.

Meanwhile scrum-half John ‘Sol’ Roper (above) twice played at Wembley for Workington, in the Challenge Cup finals of 1954-55, when Town were beaten by Barrow, and 1957-58, when he captained the side who lost to Wigan.

He joined Haven in September 1967 and later became player-coach, leading his 13th-placed charges to a memorable 9-4 play-off first-round replay win at home to Wigan. who had finished fourth, after the first tie at Central Park was drawn 20-20.

While Haven lost 45-10 in the quarter-final clash at Leeds, Roper played until 1971-72, ending up with 84 appearances for the club after 398 for Workington, where he was later coach and for whom his son Tony, a winger, and grandson Jon, a versatile back, also played.