Ryan Carr believes The Jungle “rivals any other team in the competition for a home ground” as new Castleford boss impressed by investment

RYAN CARR believes that The Jungle “rivals any other team in the competition for a home ground” as the new Castleford Tigers boss wants to make the home venue a fortress in 2026 and beyond.

The Jungle has long been known as a difficult place to travel and win for any top flight side, but that mentality was thrown out of the window during a disappointing 2025 Super League campaign.

In fact, the Tigers won just four home games last season, and Carr is determined to put that right, emphasising the need to represent the community of Castleford and repay the “passionate fans”.

“It’s a huge advantage of the community we are in. We have passionate fans who care about the club deeply,” Carr said.

“We want to create that hostile environment because that’s what home grounds are for.

“One thing I do know from first-hand experience, this rivals any other team in the competition for a home ground.

“It’s our job to make the community feel excited about us and give them the belief that they can come and support because we rely so heavily on our community.”

It’s an interesting time to be taking over at the Tigers given the big off-field plans, including the investment in new training facilities.

And Carr believes it is an “exciting time” for the West Yorkshire club.

“It’s an exciting time for the club and it’s a big year coming up with a lot of change and the centenary year,” Carr said.

“Things are being done at the club and it shows the growth that is being invested. There will be a new 4G pitch with new buildings and facilities.

“There’s a lot of investment being put in which is exciting. A lot of people care about the club and we’ve got to make sure we pay that faith back on the field.”