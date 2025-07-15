Brad Arthur’s plan for Leeds Rhinos hooker role after Andy Ackers return

LEEDS RHINOS coach Brad Arthur says the return of Andy Ackers after a hamstring injury will help Jarrod O’Connor avoid burn-out as the race for Super League success hots up.

However, prop Mikolaj Oledzki is set for a spell out with a facial injury.

O’Connor, 23, has played big minutes in the absence of his fellow hooker because of a hamstring injury, and helped Leeds hit the top four as they seek a first Grand Final appearance since 2022 – the last time they made the play-offs – and a first title since 2017.

England international Ackers, 31, signed from Salford ahead of last season, was injured in March, but has been working his way back to fitness in the Reserves.

He returned to first team for Friday’s 6-0 defeat against St Helens at AMT Headingley, which left Leeds fifth below Saints on points difference only, with Ackers’ fellow England payer Oledzki, 26, picking up his injury.

“It’s a bit of back-up around Jarrod, because he’s been burning the candle at both ends,” said Arthur.

“We’ve got to manage him. It’s also good for Andy. He’s had to wait for an opportunity.

“I’ve said all the way through that I’m pretty keen on having an 80-minute hooker. It helps with your forward rotation.

“But this time, it was a good idea to have Andy there to look after Jarrod.”

Halfback Jack Sinfield aggravated an ankle issue during the Reserves’ clash with Hull KR.

“He’s been carrying a complaint for a little while. He’s tough, and probably too tough for his own good,” explained Arthur of the 20-year-old.

“We made the decision for him to have some time off his feet, and we’ll re-assess it this week.

“It’s nothing major, but he keeps aggravating it. We’re at the stage where we don’t need him to run the risk.”

Leeds host Salford on Friday.