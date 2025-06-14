Leeds Rhinos boss hails ‘forceful’ physios for decision that saved Lachlan Miller from injury

LEEDS RHINOS coach Brad Arthur has thanked his head conditioners for the “forceful” decision that will allow Lachlan Miller to play today (Saturday) against Warrington Wolves.

Fullback Miller suffered a calf injury in Leeds’ most recent game, a 22-18 home win over Wakefield Trinity.

After initially playing on with the issue, he was withdrawn by the medical team at half-time.

And Arthur has admitted that the intervention of the Rhinos’ head of strength and conditioning, Adam Megretton, and head physio David Ferguson was vital in ensuring no further damage was done.

Confirming Miller’s availability to face Warrington, he said: “That’s credit to Adam and Ferg to get him up and ready, and also to make that tough decision at half-time last week when they put their foot down and said he had to come off.

“As a coach you want to try and keep them out there as long as you can, but in hindsight we made the right decision and that was a credit to those guys for being forceful about what needed to happen.”

Miller’s fitness boost and the return of hooker Andy Ackers after three months out with a hamstring tear mean Arthur has his strongest squad to pick from all season.

However, Arthur has strongly suggested that Jarrod O’Connor will retain a starting role ahead of Ackers having impressed the coach in his time deputising.

“There have been some tough conversations this week,” said Arthur.

“The form of Jarrod helps with (making a decision), he’s been one of our better players so we need to have a reason to make a change and I don’t at the moment.

“It’s unfortunate for Ackers that he got injured, but I’m proud of the whole club. Every injury provides an opportunity and they took it. Now everyone is fighting for a spot.”