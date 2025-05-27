Talking Rugby League: Do London Broncos have a great future?

HAVE London Broncos turned a corner, with the accession of Gary Hetherington as the club’s new owner?

Gary chose the Australian High Commission in London last Wednesday to launch his time with the club, setting out a vision to raise the profile of the club to return to the Super League with increased support while acting as a magnet for new investors, almost certainly from Australia.

The event was superbly hosted in the main hall of the building by Sky presenters Brian Carney and Jenna Brooks, and although Gary didn’t reveal any startling information about either recruitment or new investment, I’m sure that the club will embark on an upward trajectory from now on.

He did say that he would like to see the club in Super League in 2026 via the gradings system.

I’m not sure that’s a desirable outcome.

In fact we could have an embarrassing conclusion to the season this year, if the Broncos are relegated to League One, which is a distinct possibility, while at the same time being promoted to Super League because somehow they manage to secure a higher gradings score.

How ridiculous would that look?