Ryan Carr makes plea to Castleford Tigers fans after tough opening to Super League campaign

RYAN CARR has made an impassioned plea to Castleford Tigers fans following a poor start to the 2026 Super League season.

The Tigers have won just once in the league during the campaign so far – a 34-8 win over bottom side Huddersfield Giants – and went down 72-6 to Warrington Wolves last weekend.

With a new coaching staff and a brand new side taking to the field in 2026, optimism was high amongst Castleford supporters before a ball had been kicked.

Now, somewhat demoralised, Tigers fans are questioning the performances and results, but Carr wants the supporters to know that there will be teething problems along the way.

“We have got awesome fans, they are passionate and it’s their passion that makes them disappointed,” Carr said.

“I do plead with them that they stick by us but I can understand their frustration and disappointment.

“Based on our performances prior to Warrington, we have given our crowd something to be proud of against Wigan at home and Huddersfield at home.

“We are on a journey here, I’ve been here for three months but I’m so confident we will get to where we need to get to as a club.

“There will be tough times like last week. It’s disheartening for the fans but, at the same time, there is a process going on at the moment.

“The work that we’re doing is non-stop and we won’t stop until we get to where this town deserves to be.”