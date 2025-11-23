NCL seek legal advice on ‘ill-advised’ grassroots restructure ahead of club meeting

THE National Conference League have called a meeting of clubs tomorrow (Monday) evening to debate ongoing issues regarding the Rugby Football League’s plans to regionalise the men’s open age game next season.

The NCL stated on Saturday morning: “The RFL are relentlessly driving on with their plans for a National Community Rugby League in 2026.

“But the speed of the proposed changes, and the total disregard for the wishes and ambitions of the clubs who are being most affected by this ill-defined dash, are creating waves among the community-game ranks that could reverberate around the sport for years to come.

“The RFL are claiming that change is needed to try and reverse a steady decline in the number of players attracted to play open-age Rugby League. But that is a view that is shared by few and opposed by many.

“The proposed trend-reversing masterplan is to reduce the much-acclaimed National Conference League from four to two divisions, and to then impose regional competition upon clubs who have long declared and pursued their ambition to be part of a ‘national’ playing league to provide top-level community Rugby League for their ambitious players, coaches and volunteers.

“Years of experience in evolving the community game is encapsulated within the clubs and leagues that are going to be affected, but this wealth of knowledge and organisational capability is being ignored.

“The mission for ‘evolution’ is being led by the Community Board chair Martin Coyd OBE and the director of participation Marc Lovering, who have gone on record on numerous occasions as saying they want to consult and work with the clubs.

“But when the clubs warn that this whole process needs planning and detail, to manage forward this seismic change, they are ignored.

“For instance, the playing structure for those in Cumbria is almost applied as an afterthought that certainly doesn’t present any clear understanding of the issues community clubs face, or their ambitions and drivers in that part of the Rugby League world.

“NCL chair Mike Denning has desperately tried to speak with Lovering and Coyd over the past two weeks but, following a dismissive text on November 11, all attempts for dialogue have been ignored.

“Seminars have been held, with the mood very much against the speed of the proposals, and after a vote from the NCL clubs, Denning was mandated to write to the RFL’s acting CEO Abi Ekoku, and chair Nigel Wood.”

Denning explained: “Nigel responded, stating that we needed to speak with Marc and Martin.

“We responded by stating we would welcome him initiating such a move. However, at this moment in time, we are still awaiting contact.

“The NCL have already sought preliminary legal advice and have been informed that ‘there is a prima-facia case for breaches of the rules of natural justice that has resulted in a decision being taken that is both unreasonable and capricious’.”

Denning added: “We are not against participating in the evolutionary process, and indeed would help make it happen.

“But the clubs have made it clear that a 2026 implementation will decimate their long-term development plans and create a loss of players – not increase the playing rosters.

“There are so many unanswered questions about (how) all this will work and be managed going forward, yet the RFL are intent on ploughing ahead regardless of the impact on the clubs, players and volunteers.

“Collateral damage seems to be acceptable to this plan, when it doesn’t need to be like that. The NCL clubs voted by 25 to eleven with three abstentions to veto the RFL’s edict that clubs must register with the NCRL by November 28 if they want fixtures for 2026.

“They want to be able to at least play for their 2027 status so that they can prepare for what lies ahead – for what their future holds.

“In this instance they want to celebrate a 40th year of the National Conference League, something that Coyd and Lovering have oft declared is their intention. Whether that happens without further disillusionment has yet to be seen.”

Coyd said, also on Saturday morning: “Not having seen the NCL’s statement, I’m obviously unable to respond ‘blind’.

“I am however happy to discuss anything with anyone and, importantly, listen. I‘ve been appointed to the role of Community Game chair, it’s a huge privilege, and I’m determined to do the best I can.

“It’s about everyone in the game supporting one another and pulling in the same direction.”