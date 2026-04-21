Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur confirms England snub

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur has confirmed that he will not be the next England boss.

Arthur revealed last week that he had been interviewed for the national job ahead of the Rugby League World Cup at the end of the year.

However, with Brian McDermott widely reported to be the next man in line to take England to Australia for the prestigious tournament, Arthur has missed out.

And now the former Parramatta Eels boss has reflected on the RFL’s decision to not appoint him to the position.

“I’ve missed out so it is what it is,” Arthur said.

“All my focus and attention is still here with the Rhinos. We are doing ok at the moment and that’s what I’m focused on.

“I’m happy with what I did for the interview and the process I went through.

“I’m extremely happy here doing what I’m doing, I’m loving my job.”