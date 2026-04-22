Leigh Leopards appoint Andrew Henderson as director of rugby

LEIGH LEOPARDS have appointed Andrew Henderson as their new director of rugby.

Henderson has left York Knights, where in almost two years as head of rugby – having previously been their head coach – he helped steer the club into Super League.

He will now fill the gap left at Leigh by Chris Chester, who departed in March last season for the same position at Castleford Tigers having been hugely influential in Leigh’s rise to Super League contenders.

Previously a head coach of London Broncos and an assistant with Warrington Wolves, Henderson has also been head of rugby at Keighley Cougars.

“I’m honoured to be joining the Leigh Leopards as director of rugby and would like to thank owner Derek Beaumont, CEO Neil Jukes and head coach Adrian Lam for the opportunity,” Henderson said.

“Leigh is a club with a proud history, a passionate fanbase, and an ambition that truly resonates with me. The chance to contribute to the next chapter of this organisation is one I accept with great enthusiasm and a strong sense of responsibility.

“I want to place on record my sincere thanks to York chairman Clint Goodchild for his acceptance and understanding at this time. It has been a privilege to be part of a collective effort that strengthened the club both on and off the field, supporting its transition to Super League.”

“My focus now turns fully to Leigh, a club that has demonstrated a real desire to be a focal point of its community, to grow, and to compete consistently at the highest level.

“I’m looking forward to working with the club hierarchy, head coach Adrian Lam, all staff, players and the wider organisation to help drive performance, development and long‑term sustained success.

“I can’t wait to get started and to build on the strong foundations already in place here, as I believe there is a very exciting future ahead for the Leigh Leopards.”

Jukes said: “We’ve been looking to fill this role for quite some time. Whilst we had plenty of interest, it was important we held our nerve to secure the right person to fulfill such a vital role within the business.

“His CV within the professional game across many different roles speaks for itself.

“It was abundantly clear he has the drive, enthusiasm, commitment and knowledge to ensure short- and long-term objectives are met.”