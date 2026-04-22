Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam addresses Aaron Pene rumours

ADRIAN LAM has insisted that Aaron Pene still has a part to play for Leigh Leopards, after the forward was linked with a move away.

Love Rugby League reported earlier in the week that Pene was being made available immediately for a transfer, with the forward making just two appearances for the Leopards during the 2026 campaign.

Pene joined Leigh midway through the 2024 Super League season and has gone on to register 27 appearances for Lam’s side.

However, it appears as though the 30-year-old is on the periphery of the Leopards’ squad, though Lam played down speculation he is heading for a permanent exit.

Lam said: “Aaron is part of our plans and our squad.

“He’s fit at the moment but he’s not been able to get into that 17 or 21-man squad.

“We’ve had conversations over what he needs to do within this group. We need big front-rowers and he’s the perfect body for that.

“He needs to find confidence and form and if that all works out for us on loan in the near future then so be it so he can work his way back into the 17.”