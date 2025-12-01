Leeds Rhinos confirm upcoming Harry Newman exit

LEEDS RHINOS have confirmed the upcoming departure of Harry Newman – but the star centre has reiterated his commitment to the club for one final season.

While his next destination is yet to be publicly announced, Newman is believed to have penned a three-year deal with Perth Bears for when they enter the NRL in 2027.

England international Newman has scored 46 tries in 129 appearances for the Rhinos, including 12 in 30 – both career-best figures – this year as Leeds finished in the top four for the first time since 2017, the season he made his first-team debut.

And as the Headingley club plot a new title challenge under Brad Arthur, Newman has stressed his desire to leave the club on a high.

“This has been a tough decision for me but one I feel I needed to make at this stage of my career,” said the 25-year-old.

“Now the decision has been made I can move on with this season and finishing my time at the Rhinos in the best possible way with a big season in 2026 and helping bring silverware back to AMT Headingley.”

Head coach Arthur said: “Harry had a strong season last year and I know he took a great deal of satisfaction from being an ever-present.

“I am sure he will want to build on that during pre-season and have an even better year in 2026.

“Unfortunately, the nature of professional sport is that these things happen, and sometimes the timing can be hard for people to understand when there is so long to go before the move will take place.

“However, both ourselves and Harry know the situation and can move on now to make sure everyone has the best possible season next year.”

Leeds sporting director Ian Blease explained: “Having spoken to Harry and his agent earlier this year, they stated to me that they were looking at Harry’s options in the NRL for 2027 and beyond.

“As a club, we have a proud record of developing our young talent and giving them the opportunity to play at the highest level, as Harry did this year with England.

“It is disappointing to be losing Harry for 2027, both for the Rhinos and the Super League competition, but his departure allows us to look at other options for the squad going forward, including rewarding the next generation of young stars.

“I am sure Harry will want to finish his time at Leeds on the best possible note this season and has reiterated to myself and Brad that he remains totally committed to the Rhinos cause this coming season.”