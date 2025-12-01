Matty Lees replaces Jonny Lomax as St Helens captain

ST HELENS have appointed Matty Lees as their new captain, replacing veteran Jonny Lomax.

The England prop takes on the role ahead of his testimonial season, his tenth since making his debut in 2017.

Lees has played 194 games for Saints and has three Grand Final triumphs, a Challenge Cup win and the 2023 World Club Challenge under his belt.

Developing into a leading figure with both club and country – he started all three games in the recent Ashes series, taking him to 12 caps – his growth has been rewarded by new head coach Paul Rowley.

“From the outside, he had all the qualities you could want,” explained Rowley.

“Now, being part of the club, I’ve confirmed first-hand everything I believed about him. He is exactly the sort of person you want to follow on the field.

“I am confident he will lead by example through his actions, and that his presence and voice as captain will continue to grow in the coming years.”

The 27-year-old takes over from Lomax, who held the role for two seasons following the retirement of James Roby.

Lomax has been a pivotal figure for St Helens over the past 15 years but is now 35 and will have to battle with new signing Jackson Hastings for a place in the side next year.

“For over a decade, Jonny has been an outstanding leader at this club, even before becoming captain,” added Rowley.

“He has always displayed a team-first mentality and has demonstrated it once again by handing the captaincy to Matty Lees.

“Jonny will remain with the club to support and nurture his good friend into this next era.”

Lees said: “It’s a really special moment for my family and me.

“It’s not something you really think about growing up as a kid playing rugby, but to be up there with the names who have captained this club – I feel really honoured.

“From my time in the first team, Jonny Lomax and James Roby have been two of the greatest leaders and players I’ve ever been around.

“Being with them has given me so much experience and leadership knowledge, and I can’t think of two better captains to have learned from.

“If I can be half the people or players they have been, I’ll be made up.”