Leigh Leopards’ Adrian Lam gives latest on Ben McNamara after Castleford Tigers speculation

ADRIAN LAM has admitted that is “very difficult” for Ben McNamara to force his way into the Leigh Leopards side after speculation arose that the playmaker is heading for Castleford Tigers in 2027.

McNamara is out of contract at the Leigh Sports Village at the end of the 2026 Super League campaign, and the Tigers are expected to complete his capture for next season.

The 24-year-old has made 27 appearances for the Leopards in two seasons, but continues to be behind halfbacks Adam Cook and Lachlan Lam as well as hooker Edwin Ipape.

He made his Super League debut for Hull FC as a teenager in 2020, and over four seasons played 33 games for the Black and Whites without ever nailing down a consistent first-team spot.

But head coach Lam has ruled out an immediate loan move, even if that is something that might be considered further down the track, despite him sympathising with McNamara’s ambition.

“He’s just not in that 17, it’s very difficult for him in there,” Lam said.

“The current lie of the land is we’ve got a full 17 which is the strongest squad we’ve ever had

“It’s hard to get into this team and that’s the way we want it to be. Ben is aware of that and understands what needs to happen about that.

“I think this time of the season it’s difficult to put players out on loan and I’ve never been one to let players go until round four.

“For Ben and anyone else who isn’t in that 17, I might look to get them more game time later on in the season.”