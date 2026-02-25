Castleford Tigers link beneficial for Ian Hardman at Keighley Cougars

KEIGHLEY COUGARS coach Ian Hardman has hailed the Castleford connection as he prepares for the second instalment of a Cumbrian double-header.

Having just thrashed Whitehaven 56-14, the Cougars face Workington in West Yorkshire this Sunday.

Former Featherstone assistant coach Hardman is getting to grips with the job after taking the reins in early February, when Danny Burton, who had been in interim control since Alan Kilshaw’s eve-of-season switch to Oldham, reverted to his role as assistant.

The 40-year-old ex-St Helens and Featherstone player inherited a squad which included Castleford’s George Hill, who had just joined on a season-long loan.

And he has since added another Tigers backrower, Alfie Salmon, on the same terms, fielding both in the recent 24-10 loss at Rochdale.

While Hill has played 20 times for Castleford and also been farmed out to Whitehaven, Batley and Salford to build experience, it was a first senior outing for Lock Lane community club product Salmon, who was on the bench.

“Alfie ended up coming on a bit sooner than we planned due to an injury to Aaron Brown, and he responded well,” said Hardman.

“He had a real dig, and got us some good ball in the middle of the field, and he’ll be all the better for the experience.

“He’s a good young forward with plenty of energy, and he can play edge as well as middle, which is useful.

“As with George, it’s great to have him for the season, and good to give him the opportunity to play first-team rugby. We’re excited to see how the pair of them go.

“We’re grateful to Castleford for allowing the two of them to come here.”

With a glut of close-season additions, the Super League club has been willing to loan younger players out to Championship clubs.

Hooker Aiden Doolan is at Barrow and Estonia-born prop Akim Matvejev at Batley.