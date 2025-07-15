Leigh Leopards’ Owen Trout keen to take England chance

LEIGH LEOPARDS forward Owen Trout is more than happy he has finally “got his foot in the door” with England – and so is his club coach Adrian Lam.

The 25-year-old former Leeds and Huddersfield man was among six uncapped players in the 32-strong train-on squad named by national-team chief Shaun Wane.

His Leopards teammate and fellow pack star Robbie Mulhern, who has made two previous England appearances, has also been picked ahead of the eagerly-awaited return of the Ashes this autumn.

Australia, of course, will arrive for the three-Test series as the reigning world champions, with Lam having been assistant to renowned Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga, who has now left the job ahead of coaching the new Perth Bears club who will enter the NRL in 2027.

And Trout, who has played both prop and second row this season, revealed: “When I told Lammy, he was jumping up and down and smiling. Knowing him, I knew he’d be chuffed, and his reaction only added to my excitement.”

Trout, the younger brother of former Wakefield and Hull forward and current Hunslet joint caretaker coach Kyle and a product of the junior system at Stanley Rangers in Wakefield, represented England Academy when he was coming through the development ranks at Leeds, then England Knights when he was with Huddersfield.

“I guess every player always has that dream and ambition of representing their country,” said Trout.

“I was proud to have done it at Academy level, then with the Knights, and I always wanted to push that step further.

“I haven’t done it yet, but I’ve got my foot in the door and I’ve got a chance, and that’s great.”

Wane said: “I like what I’ve seen of Owen. He’s brave, he’s confrontational in a positive way, he runs hard and he’s got good technique with his defence.

“He’s a good player and a lovely kid, very respectful, He turned up early for our meeting and took on board everything he was told.

“I think there’s plenty of development in him as well.”