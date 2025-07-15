Sylvain Houles’ vow after Toulouse Olympique slip up again

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE are heading home hoping to steady the ship after a second defeat in three games.

The Olympians fell to a 30-16 loss in heatwave conditions against Halifax at Bartercard Odsal on Saturday, two weeks after losing at Widnes, and coach Sylvain Houles is determined to stop the rot.

The return to action of fullback Olly Ashall-Bott and scrum-half Jake Shorrocks couldn’t inspire Toulouse to victory over an impressive Panthers side led by Frenchman Louis Jouffret.

“We were beaten by the better team,” admitted Houles. “But again we will learn from the experience.

“We are approaching the stage of the season where all of your experiences so far are valuable.

“We face another really tough game against Featherstone on Saturday, back in France, so we need to regroup very quickly and prepare fully.”

The match against Rovers will take place in the city suburbs of Colomiers at rugby union ground Stade Michel Bendichou because of essential work at Stade Ernest Wallon.