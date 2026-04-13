Leigh Leopards star Davey Armstrong on his long-term future

LEIGH LEOPARDS star David Armstrong has admitted that he wouldn’t be too upset if he never returned to the NRL to play Rugby League.

Armstrong is currently into the second year of a three-year contract with Leigh and, after an outstanding first campaign in Super League, question were asked about how such a talent had been let go by the Newcastle Knights.

A serious ruptured ACL in the middle of the 2025 campaign derailed Armstrong’s season, however, and the fullback continued to be sidelined for the opening of the 2026 season.

However, he is being backed to be bigger and stronger when he does return to the fold, although he confirmed to League Express that a return to the NRL at some time in the future isn’t on his list of priorities.

“I’m only 24. I’d like to go back one day but it wouldn’t be the end of the world if I didn’t,” Armstrong said.

“I have enjoyed my time over here in England, I have made heaps of new mates that will be mates for life.

“If an NRL move doesn’t happen in the future then I’m not really worried.

“If anything did come up when I was off contract – I’ve still got another two years at Leigh so I’m not really thinking about that now – then I would be interested.”