Leigh Leopards to make formal complaint against Wigan Warriors

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont intends to make a formal complaint over Wigan Warriors’ treatment of the club and its supporters.

The build-up to last Friday’s Super League semi-final between the neighbouring sides was dominated by Beaumont’s threat to withdraw Leigh from the tie at Wigan over a ticketing row.

RFL chairman Nigel Wood has launched an independent review into that affair.

In a message on the club website on Monday, Beaumont alleged that Leigh supporters had been subjected to “despicable treatment… queuing in poor weather conditions whilst they were physically searched” at The Brick Community Stadium.

The match had been deemed a risk fixture after some Leigh fans let off flares in the ground during the same fixture in the previous year’s play-offs.

Beaumont added: “I want to assure everyone that all the letters, messages and videos that I and the club receive will be forming part of our official complaint and will also be provided as part of the full review that will be conducted by the RFL.

“I will keep our supporters informed as this proceeds and will vigorously seek the correct outcomes on behalf of our fans as hard as I fought all week.”