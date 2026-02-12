Mark Applegarth names Hull KR as ‘the benchmark in Super League’ but dismisses ‘easy ride’ tag

MARK APPLEGARTH has named Hull KR as the Super League benchmark, but insists that York Knights are not just in the top flight to make up the numbers.

Ahead of the 2026 Super League opener tonight at the York Community Stadium, Applegarth sung the praises of Rovers and head coach Willie Peters.

“The whole Hull KR set up is a great story of what they’ve done over the last ten years,” Applegarth said.

“And Wille coming in has been the catalyst for on-field performances as well.

“But I think the whole operation has been revolutionised. It’s no coincidence that not only have they got a top-class coaching set-up led by Willie, the whole backfield team has been upgraded too.

“They are definitely the benchmark in Super League, we’re looking forward to getting after them and showing what York Knights can do.”

Applegarth is, however, determined to show Rovers what York can do.

“I think York should be proud but we shouldn’t just be proud because we’re in Super League.

“We feel privileged that we are a Super League club particularly where we’ve come from but we have a rich heritage in rugby league from the Wasps days.

“It’s an honour to be head coach but as a team we just want to get out on the field.

“We’ve banged the drum for a few years now that we want to be in Super League and now we’ve got to show we what we can do.”