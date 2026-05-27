York Knights centre Sam Wood reflects on horror injury

IT’S been a difficult number of weeks for York Knights centre Sam Wood.

A serious eye injury after being poked in it resulted in Wood having to go to hospital earlier in the season, whilst a compound finger dislocation has ruled the centre out for the past few weeks.

Now Wood has reflected on that injury.

“It wasn’t a compound fracture, it was an open dislocation,” Wood said.

“The skin had come off it and my finger was pointing at a right angle. I had a small procedure to clean it out.

“It was about waiting for the tendon to tighten back up again so I was back training after a couple of weeks fully and back running after a week.

“My finger is alright, it’s just a bit fat.”